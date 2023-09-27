“Unforeseen circumstances” hinder Vusa Mkhaya Experience

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

IT could be anything!

That’s the general feeling when the highly-anticipated “Vusa Mkhaya Experience” was cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The show, which was one of the main attractions of the on-going Intwasa Arts Festival KoBulawayo” was scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday) at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NACZ).

A press statement released by Mkhaya’s publicist, Kudakwashe Takundwa, was sketchy.

“It is with great regret that we announce the cancellation of our show at the 2023 edition of Intwasa Arts Festival in Bulawayo on September 28, 2023, due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control.

“We sincerely regret apologise to all Mkhaya music enthusiasts, festival goers, and organisers for this unfortunate development. We know how much you were looking forward to an amazing night of music with us, and we share your disappointment,” read part of the statement.

Intwasa Arts Festival KoBulawayo organisers said those who had our purchased tickets have flexible options.

“To our valued clients who had purchased advance tickets to the show, kindly note you have the option to claim a refund or transfer the ticket to a different show which is on the festival line up,” shared Intwasa.

However, it is not doom and gloom for patrons who were looking forward to enjoying music as there will be a free substitute show featuring Ramsey K, Smart Birds, Adrian Kapaten, Simz Masuku and Reilo Viekk on the same date.

@MbuleloMpofu