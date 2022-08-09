University student fights xenophobia through song

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

A FOURTH-year student at Midlands State University (MSU), Hood Legend (real name Sipho Ndlovu) has released a song tackling the latest xenophobic attacks on Zimbabweans in South Africa.

The 23-year-old Resource and Management student said the death of Alvis Nyathi should be a signal to call for peace.

“The tragedy that befell Elvis Nyathi really touched me deeply. Our parents, brothers, and sisters are struggling to earn a decent living in South Africa but at the end of the day, they get murdered for no reason. It’s not all of them that work in offices, some are general hands, self-employed yet they get executed.

“The song Xenophobia tackles such experiences and advocates for change. It calls for peace and communicates to our neighbors that we are only trying to earn a living too,” said Hood Legend.

He said this is his 30th song.

“I entered the rap scene at the age of 12, I am one of Bulawayo’s underground Rappers. I specialize in Kasi Rap and conscious Rap. I joined Breakout Kings back in 2012 before joining the Gun Blazing rap crew in 2017.

“I then formed my own rap crew in 2018 and have never looked back since as I continued to chase my dream of success but finding a good balance in the underground scene as well,” he said.

Hood legend hails from Bulawayo’s Nkulumane suburb.

“My music is inspired by other great artists who tackle socially conscious issues.

“I grew up listening to emotional Rappers like Phora and NF that’s where my inspiration for conscious music came from,” he said.

He said the song is available on YouTube.