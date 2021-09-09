Up-and-coming artiste Preyung readies to release album

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Reporter

SUMMER is upon us and it is that time of the year where we unwind like never before and up-and-coming Afro-pop/Hip Hop singer, Preyung (real name Prince Ngwenya) wants to sweeten the deal as he prepares to drop an album.

The album will be released “soon” and will be titled Bubblepopped.

As is always the case, the artiste will be using multi-languages on the project.

The Queens Park-based singer says the 10-track album is nearing its completion and will hit online platforms soon.

“The album talks mostly about hope in the face of the challenges we face as young people every day. Also, blood ties are manifest as some of the songs encourage loving each other as family members,” articulated Preyung.

Some of the songs that music lovers should look forward to include, Indoda, Mama Wami, Worth It Wentombazane and Here for brevity’s sake.

The Red Monkey Nation member’s album will feature Tazz, Kiddo Kulprit, Scarrah, EK Cypher and Terry Tempo.

Recorded, mixed and mastered at Konnect Records by Tazz and Collin in Mpopoma, the album is set be “one that fans should look out for”.

Bubblepopped is the hip-hop, Afro-fusion and R&B artiste’s second album after releasing Uluvivi last year.

The Ilifa singer has been knocking on the door and asking the right questions as evidenced in him getting recognition in the industry. Last year, he was nominated in the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards and was in line to win an award in the Outstanding Hip-Hop Artiste/Act and Outstanding Newcomer Across All Genres categories but he fell short on both fronts.

He also performed at the Credisi events which were hosted in Bulawayo by Iyasa. – @eMKlass_49