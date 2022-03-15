Up-and-coming musician C Eye out to make a name

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

THE Amapiano genre has a new up-and-coming player who has put a tag to his brand of wanting to be the next great musician.

This is none other than C Eye. Born Weignny Sibanda, the musician has one album to his belt and two singles which he released last month. These are Hamba Nawe featuring Sheryl The Queen and Mbarabatata featuring Stiffla.

C Eye said he joined the music fraternity in 2016 when he released his debut album Amabhoza.

“I released my first album Amabhoza in 2016 and its reception was encouraging. Most people from my community supported me a lot although the journey was challenging as I had no capital. This compromised the quality of my recording.

“Recently, I released two tracks and they have been received well,” said C Eye.

He said this positive response has pushed him to work even harder on his productions.

“The response from my fans has shown me that I need to work even harder. That’s why I’m back in the studio with producer Neshville and working on an Amapiano project that I promise will be massive. It’ll be released in August.

“My future plans are to own a record label and it’s my dream to collaborate with Nutty O and South Africa’s DJ Maphorisa,” said C Eye. – @mthabisi_mthire