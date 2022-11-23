US $350 000 armed robbery heist in Suburbs

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

TWO armed robbers on Monday morning pounced on a gold buyer at Suburbs in Bulawayo and robbed him of $US350 000.

According to the Police’s Twitter page, the cops are looking for two armed robbers, who also took the server of the CCTV.

“The ZRP is appealing for information which may assist in the investigations of a case of armed robbery which occurred on 22/11/22 at around 12:35 am at a certain house along Heyman Road, Bulawayo.

“Two unknown suspects, armed with an unidentified small firearm, approached the complainant, who is a registered gold buyer, claiming that they were selling 50 grams of gold before ransacking the house and stealing US$350 000 cash, a CCTV HDI server and a main gate remote,” Tweeted the Police.

The Police said anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects should contact Bulawayo Operations on (0292) 885479 or National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or PGHQ WhatsApp on 0712 800197.