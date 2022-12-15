US slammed for targeting patriotic Zimbabweans

Midlands Bureau Chief

ZANU-PF National Youth League has slammed the United States of America for targeting patriotic and resilient Zimbabweans playing a leading role in pushing the country’s development agenda under the Second Republic.

While sanctions have bled Zimbabwe of no less than US$100 billion since imposition over two decades ago, President Mnangagwa is on record saying they will never weigh down indomitable Zimbabweans.

Under the Second Republic, there has been a lot of positive socio-economic development in the country with the likes of businessman Mr Kudakwashe Tagwirei and other Zimbabweans taking a lead in supporting the Government’s development agenda.

Thousands of Zimbabweans have been employed in many industries that continue to thrive at a time when the country is under illegal sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.

This week, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated four Zimbabwean individuals and two Zimbabwean entities and removed 17 people from the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN) list.

The US government said the individuals and entities are linked to Mr Tagwirei, who was placed on the sanctions list in 2020.

OFAC designated Mr Tagwirei’s wife, Sandra, Sakunda projects coordinator Mr Nqobile Magwizi, Fossil Agro and Fossil Contracting boss Mr Obey Chimuka and President Mnangagwa’s son, Emmerson Junior.

Addressing a press conference in Gweru yesterday, Zanu-PF Youth League Secretary for Legal Affairs Cde Phineas Makombe accused the United States of punishing Zimbabweans who are pushing the country’s development agenda.

“Zimbabwe is a sovereign country which has a right to succeed regardless of who may feel jealous or pained by that. Every country under this sky venerates its sons and daughters who strive to change their countries’ fortunes,” he said.

Cde Makombe said a brief historical study of American foreign policy shows a sadistic trail of the blood and entrails of the innocent.

“To this day their foreign policy displays an outdated belief that blacks have smaller brains and cannot succeed in anything. This is the same belief that saw black people in the United States knowing no freedom to this day, and only reaching token equality in the sixties,” he said.

“Whenever a black person succeeds, assassinations, sabotage and disinformation become the order of the day.

Cde Makombe accused the opposition party, Coalition for Citizens’ Change (CCC) of playing the devil’s advocate.

“What is happening in Zimbabwe is a tried and tested method of attacking the subconscious of the average Zimbabwean. The American foreign policy cannot accept that we have heroes of our own,” he said.

Cde Makombe said the sanctions are an attack on the freedoms and sovereignty of Zimbabwe and defy the fundamentals and precepts of international law.

“Any citizen who excels in a country where all must be wallowing in misery awaiting the return of the white man to save us from sanctions must be vilified. With no evidence private citizens are now being punished for succeeding in their own land,” he said.

Cde Makombe said the individuals placed on sanctions were being punished for doing their best to take their country forward.

“The Special Rapporteur on Human Rights of the United Nations Professor Alena Douhan concluded that sanctions, including secondary sanctions, and different forms of over-compliance by foreign banks and companies, have had a significant impact on the population and the Government, exacerbating pre-existing economic and humanitarian challenges,” he said.

Cde Makombe said innocent Zimbabweans are now suffering at the hands of the illegally imposed sanctions on the country.

“Thousands of Zimbabweans have been employed in many industries that have survived even at a time when the country is under illegal sanctions from the USA and her allies. We have Zimbabweans who are behind such companies like Mr Tagwirei,” he said.

“They want to see Zimbabweans suffer just like some opposition party that has called for these illegal sanctions.” said.

Cde Makombe said the economy is the 4th Chimurenga/Umvukela.

“For us to have control over our natural resources and means of production is our ultimate goal. Zimbabweans have shown resilience in the face of sanctions, and now we are having citizens victimised for championing economic growth,” he said.

“As youths, we castigate the illegal sanctions imposed on our country and its citizens. Zimbabwe should be given a chance to flourish and be an equal partner in the community of nations. We remain open to dialogue and engagement with all progressive nations,” he said.

President Mnangagwa has said that guided by the engagement and re-engagement policy, Zimbabwe remains determined to be a peaceful and effective participant in the comity of nations.

Sanctions against Zimbabwe were imposed in 2001 following the Government’s successful implementation of the land reform programme which sought to redress a skewed colonial land ownership system favouring minority white farmers.