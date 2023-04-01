US$3 000 in Bulawayo City Council fun race

01 Apr, 2023 - 12:04 0 Views
0 Comments
US$3 000 in Bulawayo City Council fun race Photo Credit-Bulawayo City council social media sites

The Chronicle

Siphakeme Mnindwa, Online Reporter
THE Bulawayo City Council will host the Asitshoveni80Expo on 8 and 9 April 8, 2023, thanks to a collaboration with Tigercat Solutions.

Anyone may sign up for the fun cycling event for US$10 and registration closes on 5 April, 2023.

According to information on the Bulawayo City Council social media pages, up to US$3 000 is up for grabs at the event.

An 80 kilometre race from the Bulawayo City Hall to the Matopo Sailing Club and back will take place on 8 April, 2023. A fun race for the whole family will take place on the following day from the city hall to Matopo sailing club.

The local authority vigorously promotes activities that encourage healthy living habits among residents.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting