US$3 000 in Bulawayo City Council fun race

Siphakeme Mnindwa, Online Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council will host the Asitshoveni80Expo on 8 and 9 April 8, 2023, thanks to a collaboration with Tigercat Solutions.

Anyone may sign up for the fun cycling event for US$10 and registration closes on 5 April, 2023.

According to information on the Bulawayo City Council social media pages, up to US$3 000 is up for grabs at the event.

An 80 kilometre race from the Bulawayo City Hall to the Matopo Sailing Club and back will take place on 8 April, 2023. A fun race for the whole family will take place on the following day from the city hall to Matopo sailing club.

The local authority vigorously promotes activities that encourage healthy living habits among residents.