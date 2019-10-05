‘Use ratepayers money responsibly’

Farirai Machivenyika, Harare Bureau

Local authorities should use the money they collect from ratepayers responsibly, with a special focus on waste management, President Mnangagwa, said yesterday.

The President said this after leading the 10th monthly clean-up exercise at Muzimba Shopping Centre in Cold Stream, Chinhoyi, where he insisted that maintaining a clean environment was everyone’s responsibility.

“When we grew up it was the responsibility of our mothers and sisters to ensure that the house was clean but that is now in the past. It is now everyone’s responsibility including the male members of the family to ensure that the household is clean.

“Councils collect rates from residents every month and they should ensure that the money is used responsibly especially in waste management.

“The Constitution talks about devolution and requires Government to disburse funds to local authorities for that purpose and we have already released the money.

“However, it is important that the local authorities consult with residents on how best to use the money and waste management should be one of the priorities,” President Mnangagwa said.

He also called on the business community to prioritise refuse collection in the areas they operate in.

“Councils should also educate their residents on waste management and recycling as this is now a source of income. We urge women and youths to form co-operatives that collect waste for recycling which will not only earn them income but also result in a clean environment,” President Mnangagwa said.

The President also told the crowd that Sadc had resolved to call for the removal of the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

“At the recent Sadc Summit the Heads of States and Government agreed to speak in unison that the illegal sanctions imposed on us by the US be removed.

“Last week we were at the UN and the Sadc leaders reiterated that call on the world stage that the sanctions be removed. However, the sanctions do not mean that we should sit idle and mourn. We should also work to sustain our families,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said Government would also support farmers this coming cropping season especially through the Presidential Input Scheme while there were opportunities in the mining sector.

President Mnangagwa said the challenges being faced in the country could be overcome with unity of purpose.

“This journey we are travelling is a tortuous journey with its ups and downs but we will get to where we want to go.

“We should be united and there should be no hatred among us. Every Zimbabwean is your brother or sister. Wherever we are we must preach, peace, love and unity and if we achieve that we will get to where we want to go,” he said.