Veteraan ZBC journalist dies

ZIMBABWE Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) journalist, Tinashe Rupende has died.

Rupende (38) who was the Midlands Bureau cameraman, succumbed to kidney failure at Gweru Provincial Hospital on Monday night after a long battle with renal disease.

Scores of journalists, dignitaries and others who worked with the late Rupende gathered in Gweru where they paid their last respects.

Chief Mourner at the funeral wake, Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Senator Larry Mavima described the late Rupende as a dedicated and patriotic journalist who was prepared to serve.

“We lost a dedicated journalist who was always ready to serve his nation despite being down. We always came to pick him up to go long distances like Gokwe and anywhere in the province and he was always there. He was a dedicated journalist who was always there when we needed his services. I am pleased to say he served his nation with pride up until his untimely death,” said Senator Mavima.

He said the loss was not only for the journalism fraternity, but the nation at large.

“We call upon all journalists to emulate the late Rupende who was a patriotic and dedicated journalist. This is not a loss to the Midlands fraternity alone, but the nation as a whole. He was someone who had a nose for news, especially his passion to report on issues affecting the rural community,” he said.

Zimbabwe Union of Journalist (ZUJ) national executive member, Michael Magoronga described Rupende as a unique breed of journalist, one not easy to replace.

“It will not be easy to replace Big T as we used to call him due to his imposing figure. He was an experienced journalist who was easy to approach for advice. His shoes are just too big to be filled. We are with his family in this time of mourning,” he said.

His father, Wilson Nyika Rupende said he was yet to come to terms with the loss.

“We are still to come to terms with what happened. When I came here from Mt Darwin, I never thought it was the last time that I would see him. But we just have to come to terms with God’s plan, though we are still saddened,” he said.

He said the body will be taken to Mt Darwin today, Wednesday, for burial tomorrow.Rupende is survived by his wife and two children.