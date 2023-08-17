Victory is imminent, certain: President

Fungi Kwaramba in RUSAPE

AHEAD of next Wednesday’s harmonised elections, President Mnangagwa has said victory is not only imminent but certain for Zanu PF as the party continues to deliver development that leaves no one and no place behind.

The President told thousands of people who thronged Handina Secondary School in Makoni South for a star rally that the evil machinations of the country’s erstwhile colonisers to arm-twist the masses through barbaric economic sanctions have been defeated by the revolutionary people of Zimbabwe who have since the turn of the millennium steadfastly rejected their puppets clothed in opposition cloaks.

He said the dawn of the Second Republic, has, despite the economic sanctions, witnessed Zimbabwe’s economy grow in leaps and bounds. This is particularly manifest in infrastructural development programmes in every part of the country, increased mining production that has seen the sector growing from around US$2 billion in 2018 to the present US$12 billion, and also the agriculture sector where the country, for the first time in decades, is now food secure with enough for export.

Such milestones, that also find expression in the presence of Zimbabwe-manufactured products on shop shelves, are also an indicator of the success of the President’s philosophy, “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo”.

Such developments have uplifted the people from poverty, ensured food security and created the much-needed jobs, creating a firm pedestal for a Zanu PF win come the August 23 elections.

“With peace, Zanu PF will continue to develop the country in leaps and harmony, if you look at what we have done in the past five years, you will marvel. We have milestones under Zanu PF, the only party with a history of liberating this country. Victory is imminent. Victory is certain,” said the President. President Mnangagwa, who is the ruling party’s Presidential candidate, added that it is only Zimbabweans who carry the burden of modernising and industrialising their country, as they have no other home.

“We have sanctions imposed on us by the Western world with the aim of imposing a puppet regime but never, ever. We are a revolutionary people, no one will take away our independence, we are a sovereign State, no one will teach us democracy, no one will look down upon us, nyika inovakwa nevene vayo. Next week we will be voting, to the people we are saying polling station by polling station, ward by ward, let us go in large numbers to vote for Team Zanu PF,” said the President.

For the first time in the country’s history, Zimbabwe will have its elections in August, when the nation remembers its heroes and heroines and the President told the people of Manicaland, the gateway to the liberation struggle and also a major battlefield during the struggle, that they played a pivotal role in the war of independence.

“We came here on June 24 in Chipinge and I said the sun always rises from the east. We launched our campaign in Chipinge, we have been around the country and there is only one province left. However, your leadership came and said we would want to have our own rally and I then said we will go for another rally, you are the ones who decided that we come here to Makoni.

“This is the land of the great Munhumutapa, we came here in Manicaland, it is a province that gave the land many heroes. In the journey to liberate the country, we had so many heroes who came from this land. We are still negotiating to have the heads of our forefathers like Chief Chingaira brought back to the country from the United Kingdom. You can see how Manicaland is a revolutionary province, if you don’t vote for Zanu PF and allow puppets to take over, you will be dishonouring our national heroes. You are a remarkable province, this was the gateway to the liberation struggle, you gave support, food and shelter to the guerrillas. Manicaland was the water in which the fish survived, because of that we were able to conquer imperialism and colonialism,” said the President.

Many national heroes who include Zanu founding father, the late Reverend Ndabaningi Sithole, Zanu Chairman Cde Herbert Chitepo, and many others, hailed from the province.

President Mnangagwa said in this sacred month of August, when the country remembers its heroes, it is befitting that the people vote for the party that brought the independence and peace enjoyed today — Zanu PF. The President was accompanied by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Zanu PF Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Defence and War Veterans Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, and other top Zanu PF officials.