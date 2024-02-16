Violette Sohaili Kee-Tui’s journey to NAMA nomination

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

VIOLETTE Sohaili Kee-Tui has made a remarkable journey from journalism to fiction writing. The former assistant features editor at ‘Chronicle’ has won several awards for her debut novel, ‘Mulberry Dreams’, which explores an inter-racial relationship in the 70s.

Now she has been nominated for her second novel, ‘Magic and Masala’, which traces the history of a coloured family from Cape Town to Bulawayo. She is competing for the ‘Outstanding Fiction Book’ award at the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) against Bryony Rheam and Zibusiso Mabonisa.

‘Chronicle Showbiz’s’ Mbulelo Mpofu spoke to Violette about her nomination, her transition and her future plans. Here are some highlights from the interview:

MM: Congratulations on your Nama nomination, Violette. How do you feel about it?

VKT: Thank you so much. I feel honoured and thankful to the Nama organisers for recognising my work.

MM: How did you switch from being a features journalist to a fiction writer? Was it easy or hard?

VKT: It was quite challenging at first. As a journalist, you have to stick to the facts and the truth. As a fiction writer, you have to rely on your imagination and creativity. It was like jumping into the unknown. But, it was also very freeing. I could explore any topic and any genre without worrying about the repercussions. My background as a features journalist helped me a lot. It taught me how to observe, how to write creatively and how to tell stories of people and places.

MM: Tell us about your second novel, ‘Magic and Masala’. What is it about?

VKT: ‘Magic and Masala’ is a stand alone book, but it is connected to my first novel, ‘Mulberry Dreams’, which was published in 2021 by Pigeon Press. ‘Mulberry Dreams’ is about an inter-racial couple in the 70s, whose relationship ends tragically. Their children meet 30 years later trying to piece together their parents’ lives. ‘Magic and Masala’ focuses on the coloured family of ‘Mulberry Dreams’. It goes back and forth between the present day and the early 1900s, tracing the history of the family’s Cape Malay ancestors. The main character is Sharifa, the matriarch of the family, whose sons leave Cape Town for Bulawayo. The book shows how the past and the present are intertwined, and how everything comes together in the end. It is a story of tolerance and acceptance in a world that tries to divide people based on their skin colour, culture, or religion. It is a story of the power of women and the power of love. It may not have a happy ending, but you’ll have to read it to find out!

MM: What does the Nama nomination mean to you and what do you attribute your national recognition to?

VKT: Coming from a journalistic background, I don’t have the long-standing credentials many other novelists do, and I have felt like I’ve had to work hard to prove that I can make the transition. The Nama nomination means a great deal to me as it’s a recognition of my role as a fiction writer. I think the themes of ‘Magic and Masala’ (and Mulberry Dreams) are very relatable to most Zimbabweans. We are, as a nation, grappling with issues of race and tolerance on a daily basis and still have a long way to go in the healing process. I hope the national tribute means that I have struck a chord with a story that speaks to a wide sector of Zimbabweans.

MM: From getting a Roil BAA nomination to getting a Nama nomination, how far have you come in your literary journey?

VKT: While I am extremely humbled and grateful for this Nama nomination, and while it’s a lovely thing to win a prize for doing something you love, I don’t think its nominations or prizes which advance our journeys. Yes, they give us confidence, perhaps, or recognition – maybe they get people to take us more seriously. But if we get caught up in the prize-winning and don’t do the work, we won’t advance. I think my literary journey is only just beginning – and I don’t mean I’m going to be churning out novels Stephen King-style! It means I’m more convinced than ever that I want to keep writing and telling stories which will hopefully engage and inspire readers.

MM: What’s next for you in your diverse portfolio?

VKT: In terms of my literary portfolio, I’m editing and doing photography for a glossy, coffee table book of recipes by my mom; putting it together has been an amazing culinary and emotional journey through my family’s own transition from Iran to Zimbabwe to the US, and I’m very excited to see it completed. And there’s also a children’s book in the works, in collaboration with my partner and publisher, Paul Hubbard of Pigeon Press. There may just be a third novel connected to my first two, as well. I’m not sure yet, but I think something may be brewing inside me!

MM: Thanks a lot for making time to speak to us and best of luck on February 24.