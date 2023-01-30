Vocally gifted Gugue works on album

Angela Sibanda, Showbiz Correspondent

For some reason, many gifted singers remain unknown and sometimes they sit comfortably under the shadows of not-so-gifted artistes who push hard to get audiences’ approval.

Tsholotsho-born singer, songwriter and acoustic guitarist Gugulethu Sibanda (stage name Gugue) is a vocally gifted singer who has very few recorded songs, yet, she has many years of gracing events with amazing music. The self-taught acoustic guitarist performs at weddings and parties where she sings covers and her own compositions.

Like many artistes, Gugue began singing in church where she was part of the choir. Her professional music career started to shape up in 2014.

She grew up between Dete and Bulawayo under the guidance of parents who were strictly against her singing in places outside the church. After gaining the freedom to make her own decisions, Gugue believes that her parents saved her from a lot of things by not allowing her to venture into contemporary music at a young age.

“My parents were very concerned when I showed an interest in music, especially when I started showing an interest in singing outside the church. They would only agree to performances that were during the day and within Bulawayo otherwise, it was almost always a big no.

“As a parent myself now and having experienced the music industry, I’m glad that they allowed me to grow up first. Speaking from personal experience, there are some situations that I’ve been through where I know that the younger me might have messed up, but the older me is able to handle it better,” she said.

Gugue released her first single titled Falling in Love in 2019 and featured on Nomore Allah Sibanda Maluka’s song, Umona’in 2021. She has worked with several artistes from Bulawayo and other places around the country. Among these is Tariro neGitare who she has worked with at the Acoustic Night which Tariro hosts monthly in Bulawayo.

“I was also part of a project called Zimphia 2020 where I was privileged to work with Albert Nyathi, Bob Nyabinde, Mono Mukundu, Pauline, Tererai, Jah Signal, Ramsey K and Flem B,” she said.

Gugue who expanded her music knowledge through participating in the SisNxtGen programme on music production in 2021 also teaches music to children, coaching them on singing and playing the guitar.

Married, with two daughters who have been an inspiration to her work as an artiste, Gugue said she is working on an album that will be released soon.

“I draw inspiration from my own life experiences and those of the people around me. I’m motivated by my children because I want to make a mark and give them something that they can be proud of. My husband is also supportive of my music.

“As musicians, we speak through our music. Now, I feel like I have quite a bit to say and a worthwhile message to share with the world and that’s why I’m planning to take my music to the next level through an album that I’m going to release soon.”