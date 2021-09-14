Warriors assistant coaches on a match contract

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Warriors’ assistant coaches had been on a match contract arrangement with Zifa, the association has said.

The senior national team had three assistants, Tonderayi Ndiraya, Lloyd Chitembwe and Benjani Mwaruwari, who have all been relieved of their duties alongside their clueless head coach Zdravko Logarušić.

Loga signed a two-year contract with Zifa last year which was due to expire in February next year, but a turbulent journey that saw him collecting just a single win in 14 matches got him kicked out on Friday after a huge outcry following a 0-1 loss to Ethiopia in a Fifa World Cup qualifier, which left the Warriors rooted at the bottom of Group G with a single point.

“The assistants had a match-by-match contract. This means that before every match for the Warriors, they were given a contract to sign,” said Zifa communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela.

Meanwhile, Zifa is looking to engage an unattached local coach for the vacant Warriors’ job while former skipper Mwaruwari is almost certain to be a substantive assistant coach.

Also set to be retained is goalkeepers’ coach Tembo Chuma.

Mwaruwari does not have a Caf A coaching badge, but is a holder of a Uefa A qualification.