Warriors’ coach Zdravko Logarusic expected to jet into Harare on wednesday

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

WARRIORS coach Zdravko Logarusic is expected in the country from Croatia this afternoon, Zifa has announced.

The Croatian gaffer has spent the last two months in his home country and is expected to immediately get back to work.

It will be interesting to see how the gaffer goes about with preparations for the World Cup qualifiers in September given that the Warriors are inactive during the two-week international break.

Zifa previously said the Warriors’ inactivity is due to lack of time and resources to engage opponents.

However, the good news for Loga is that the Premier Soccer League is back, with the season curtain raiser, Chibuku Super Cup, in full swing.

This will give his scouts and lieutenants a chance to spot the most deserving players for national duty compared to last year and early this year when locally-based players were selected on the basis of their 2019 form.

A host of African countries have taken advantage of the two-week international break, which started this week, to prepare for the qualifiers, including their opponents.

Ghana’s Black Stars and Bafana Bafana of South Africa will play a combined three matches during this break.

Zimbabwe were supposed to begin their World Cup qualifying campaign against South Africa and Ethiopia this month.

These fixtures were moved to September due to the Covid-19 pandemic and state of stadia in some countries.