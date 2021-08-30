Warriors jet in

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS’ players started trooping into camp yesterday ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifiers, with South African-based goalkeeper Talbert Shumba of Free State Stars and Orlando Pirates forward Terrence Dzukamanja among the first to arrive.

The Warriors take on South Africa at the National Sports Stadium on Friday and travel to Ethiopia for their next assignment four days later.

Zimbabwe’s preparations for the World Cup qualifiers took a massive knock after the United Kingdom-based players and United States-based centre-back Teenage Hadebe were barred from travelling for the encounters by their clubs.

Warriors’ manager Wellington Mpandare said the majority of South African-based players are expected to report for camp today.

The South African legion comprises Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs, Golden Arrows striker Knox Mutizwa, who had been snubbed for not honouring a call-up for the Cosafa Cup squad in June, SuperSport United’s Kuda Mahachi and Butholezwe Ncube of AmaZulu.

Skipper Knowledge Musona is also expected to join camp from his new Saudi Arabia base today.

France-based striker Tino Kadewere was expected to arrive in Harare last night, while defensive midfielder Marshal Munetsi, who also plies his trade in France, will be the last player to report for duty when he jets in tomorrow.

Warriors squad for World Cup qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars), Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF)

Defenders: Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United), Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Kelvin Moyo (Nkana), William Stima (FC Platinum)

Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune United), Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Tafadzwa Rusike & Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC), Butholezwe Ncube (AmaZulu), Silas Songani (FC Platinum), Edwin Madhanhanga (Marumo Gallants), Ishmael Wadi (JDR Stars)

Strikers: Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates), Tinotenda Kadewere (Lyon), Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows), Knowledge Musona (Al-Tai)— @ZililoR