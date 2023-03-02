WATCH: Agriculture project bails out poor pupils. . . Thriving school garden cushions disadvantaged learners

Amhlophe high school pupils weed the school garden as part of their agriculture lesson in Pumula yesterday

Nqobile Tshilim, Chronicle Reporter

AMHLOPHE High School in Bulawayo’s Pumula East suburb has a thriving agricultural project that is enabling it to raise money to pay fees and buy stationary for disadvantaged pupils. The school’s agriculture students are growing vegetables such as onions, beetroot, carrots and also maize. The students are able to grow crops throughout the year because the school has drip irrigation. The school is also into fish farming which again is generating income which is then used to assist disadvantaged pupils as well as meet other costs of running the school.

Teachers and other staff members as well local residents who include parents buy the farm produce and fish at very low prices according to school authorities.

The school is no longer relying heavily on the parents and guardians for money as some of the money generated from its agriculture protect is used to meet other costs of running the school.

Government adopted the competence-based curriculum in 2016 and that has transformed many schools into viable business enterprises.

The new curriculum compels schools to impart life skills to pupils so that even those not academically gifted, are able to take care of themselves when they leave school.

Amhlophe High School partnered a private organisation, Empire Agri Business Managers to run its horticulture, fisheries and poultry project.

A Chronicle news crew yesterday visited the school and observed some of the agriculture activities being undertaken by the pupils.

The school authorities said the project has been so successful that they intend to exhibit at the 63rd edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair to be held in Bulawayo in April.\

They said the pupils want to demonstrate to citizens and fellow students that they have skills beyond the classroom.

The school’s Head of the Agriculture Department Mr Nkosinathi Mlilo, said in the past schools used to just do theory but the situation has changed now as they were now producing pupils equipped with practical skills that they can use after leaving school.

“This project is in line with the competence-based curriculum that emphasises on skills transfer to empower pupils. We are imparting practical skills to our pupils so that those that do not make it academically at either Ordinary Level or Advanced Level have skills to fall back on,” said Mr Mlilo.

He said some of the former students had started projects and were updating their former teachers on progress.

Mr Mlilo said his school was among those that were enjoying direct benefits of the new curriculum.

He said the school was complementing Government efforts of ensuring all children enjoy their right to education by paying fees for disadvantaged pupils.

“We have said to the community, let us identify those pupils who cannot pay fees so that they can be assisted. The money generated from the project is also buying textbooks and other required materials which in turn is improving the quality of education,” said Mr Mlilo.

He said more than 20 pupils were benefiting from the project and plans were underway to increase the number.

Mr Mlilo said the school is able to grow crops throughout the year and the advantage of drip irrigation is it does not use a lot of water.

He said the school’s poultry project was also doing very well and was another source of income.

A senior teacher at the school Mrs Sithatshisiwe Sibanda said the school intends to participate at ZITF so that the world can understand how schools have transformed into business enterprises.

“We want to exhibit at the ZITF to showcase what our pupils are doing to generate income for the school and the disadvantaged pupils,” said Mrs Sibanda.

Empire Agri Business Managers member Mr Shelton Dube said his organisation was assisting the school to be productive. — @nqotshili