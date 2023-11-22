WATCH: Improved healthcare services at Gwanda Hospital

Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Evelyn Ndlovu chats with Gwanda Provincial Hospital resident gynecologist Dr Shadreck Gororo during a tour of the hospital

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT continues to score big in the provision of improved healthcare services following the decentralisation of some services to Gwanda Provincial Hospital, which patients from the region could only access at major hospitals in Bulawayo.

Gwanda Provincial Hospital, which in the past did not have a resident specialist, now boasts a gynaecologist, general surgeon and an orthopaedic surgeon.

This has enabled patients to undergo major surgeries which they could only access in Bulawayo.

The hospital recently received its second dialysis machine which was donated by Stanbic Bank, a development that has seen it attending to more patients.

The patients are saying due to expanded services being offered by the hospital, they are no longer travelling to far away places such as Bulawayo to seek services.

Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu yesterday toured the hospital in the company of Gwanda Mayor, Clr Thulani Moyo and other Government officials to find out how the hospital is coping with demand for its services.

She visited all departments where she interacted with patients and staff members.

Her office yesterday provided a refrigerator to assist staff in the hospital’s female ward. Minister Ndlovu also bought milk for an abandoned baby who is being looked after at the hospital.

Mr Newman Mpofu (71) who is a dialysis patient said his health condition has greatly improved as a result of his regular visits to the renal unit.

“I came here in a critical condition and I had no hope that I could walk again. The doctors told me that my kidneys had a problem and that I was supposed to come for dialysis every week. At the time I had lost appetite,” he said.

“As I continued with my dialysis sessions I started regaining strength. My condition has greatly improved and I’m looking forward to the day when they will tell me that I have fully recovered. We thank the hospital for this service.”

For Ms Tendai Moyo who underwent an operation at the hospital, accessing the service locally came as a huge relief.

She said the medication that was required for her to undergo the operation was available at the hospital.

Gwanda Provincial Hospital resident gynaecologist, Dr Shadreck Gororo, said the institution has recorded significant improvement since the beginning of 2020.

“In the past, we had no resident specialist at the hospital but now we have a gynaecologist, general surgeon and an orthopaedic surgeon. Many services which patients could only access in Bulawayo are now being offered here,” he said.

Dr Gororo, however, said shortage of accommodation remains a major concern. The hospital has six doctors out of the required 17.

Minister Ndlovu commended the work that is being done by the doctors and nurses at the hospital. She said she noted an improvement in terms of the availability of medicines and equipment.

“There are some machines that were provided by the Government and its developmental partners such as dialysis machines which came from Stanbic Bank. While we need more equipment, such great work has to be recognised as it’s helping to save lives,” she said.

Minister Ndlovu said there were some positives at the hospital in terms of staffing.

“The hospital now has specialists who were not there before and as such patients no longer travel to Bulawayo for major operations as most are being done here,” she said.

Dr Ndlovu said the hospital’s nurse training school will help to replace the manpower that has been lost over the years.

She called on stakeholders from the province to take part in developing the hospital whose operations are being affected by limited working space, shortage of equipment and poor accommodation for staff.

“Following this tour, we will approach various stakeholders such as the business community, citizens, and diasporans to give back to the community. We should take heed of the President’s call for us as Zimbabweans to take the lead in building our country, ‘Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo,’” said Dr Ndlovu.

She said the private sector and other development partners should complement Government efforts to provide adequate equipment, medicines and other consumables to public health institutions like Gwanda Provincial Hospital in order to improve service delivery.

“This hospital services us and we should ensure it provides the best services by supporting it with the required resources,” said Minister Ndlovu.