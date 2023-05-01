WATCH: No more open air worship for church

Bongani Ndlovu

A church in Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park suburb is inching closer in finding a permanent home after it secured a stand following interventions by the Councillor and Council for Churches in Africa (CCA).

For some years, Umkhumbi Wenkosi Church of God in Zion members in Cowdray Park had no place to worship and were using open spaces. The church has two other branches in Nkayi and South Africa.

Following a call for churches to build places for worship the leadership of the church approached their Councillor, Cde Kidwell Mujuru of the ruling party Zanu-PF and were allotted 5000sq piece of land in the Empompini area of Cowdray Park.

CCA president and founder, Bishop Rocky Moyo had been calling for Government and local authorities to help facilitate churches to get pieces of land for them to build their places of worship.

Through the CCA facilitation, Umkhumbi Wenkosi Church of God in Zion will start building their church soon.

Last week, the congregants had gathered at the site in Cowdray Park and held a short thanksgiving prayer there.

Umkhumbi Wenkosi Church of God in Zion leader, Pastor Trust Ndlovu said he was grateful to Government that the church has its own land to build a structure.

He said the church will be multipurpose and serve the community.

“As a church we were looked down upon as we didn’t have a place to worship. But now with the help of our Government and Councillor we are now uplifted as a church. We would like to thank the Government,” said Pastor Ndlovu.

“This will not only be a church, but the structures will provide a place for people to wed and a recreational facility for the young. We want to fight drug and substance abuse and that is one of the reasons we want the church to be multipurpose.”

His wife, Ms Sandisiwe Siphuma said as women the church land will provide them with self-help projects to help sustain their families and the community.

““For us women this stand is a blessing as we shall be able to do some projects for the upkeep of our families and the church. In terms of devolution these are the projects that empower not only us as women, but also the community at large,” she said.

Mr Goodson Ndlovu, representing Ward 28 Councillor, Kidwell Mujuru of the ruling party Zanu-PF said it was imperative that the church gets dignified places of worship.

“The church approached the council and said they wanted to help the community by building a church and a hall. We as the Council we gave them the land, so that they can help the church and the community. We also want to lend a hand to try fight drug and substance abuse. This church will be a community centre,” said Mr Ndlovu.

Bishop Moyo thanked Government for making good its promise to facilitate land for churches.

He pledged the church’s unwavering support for the Government.

“We would like to thank the Government of Zimbabwe and the councillor of this area for helping the church get a stand. These are the things we have been asking from the Government for all this time, for us to have a place to worship as the church.

“This is in line with the Government’s Vision 2030 to support churches. No matter what as the church we shall stand with the Government. When the Government helps the church it is in line with devolution as this is where people are found,” said Bishop Moyo.

“The church should not be left behind in the various development programmes. Besides building churches, congregants should be involved in building clinics and schools for communities that they operate in.”