Watch : Passports no longer required when travelling between Zimbabwe and Botswana.

Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE and Botswana have begun working on the modalities to scrap passport requirements to pave the way for seamless movement of people and goods between the two countries, President Mnangagwa has said.In a Presidential panel discussion here at the Kusi Ideas Festival, which is being co-hosted by the Nation Media Group of Kenya and the Government of Botswana, President Mnangagwa said he had agreed with his counterpart, President Mokgweetsi Masisi, to initiate the process in terms of the law.

“We have agreed that from now on, we will instruct our officials so that they would be no question of how to enter Zimbabwe; how to enter Botswana. That should be cleared.

The two of us have agreed because we are African. We should be able to walk into Botswana, walk into Zambia, walk into Kenya. Why should we restrict ourselves?” he said.