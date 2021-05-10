WATCH: President Mnangagwa attends Kazungula Bridge official opening

President Mnangagwa is accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Fredrick Shava, Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Hon Felix Mhona, among other senior Government officials.

Prosper Ndlovu

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has left the country to join his Botswana and Zambian counterparts, Presidents Mokgweetsi Masisi and Edgar Lungu, in the official opening of the Kazungula Bridge and One Stop Border Post facilities today.

The Kazungula Bridge and One-Stop Border Post is a key regional integration project expected to enhance Southern Africa’s access to international markets through connectivity with major seaports. The new bridge provides a vital link between neighbouring Botswana and Zambia with Zimbabwe expected to be a major beneficiary.

In an update on its twitter handle this morning the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services said: “President @edmnangagwa has left for Botswana to attend the official opening of the Kazungula Bridge.

“The bridge is part of an infrastructure improvement programme to enhance regional trade & integration. Zimbabwe joined Botswana & Zambia on the project in March 2018. #Engagement”

The opening of the bridge and operationalisation of the OSBP is seen as a giant step towards maximising the operational efficiency of the Sadc north-south corridor and enhancing regional economic integration.

The facility is also expected to ease congestion at the Beitbridge Border Post, touted as the busiest regional inland port of entry through Zimbabwe. Freight and passenger transit time is also projected to be significantly reduced due to improved border management operations arising from the One-Stop Border facilities.

The construction of the bridge over the Mighty Zambezi River, commenced in December 2014 and the final inspection was undertaken by the Botswana Minister of Transport and Communications, Thulagano Merafe Segokgo and his Zambian counterpart, Vincent Mwale, in October 2020.

Pictures courtesy of Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Service