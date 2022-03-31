WATCH: Robert Mugabe Jnr in new Roki song

Peter Matika, Showbiz Reporter

MUSICIAN and urban grooves legend Roki has released another single titled Ndinouya. The single features songstress Queen Kadjah.

The song was recorded under Passion Java Records and also features in its visuals late President Robert Mugabe’s son Robert Mugabe Jnr.

Mugabe Jnr appears on the 2:18 and 2:45 minute marks during the song.

This is one of many times Robert Jnr has appeared alongside Java.

Mugabe Jnr recently attended President Mnangagwa’s star rally in Chitungwiza, where he declared that he will always be a son of the Revolutionary party. Zanu-PF Chitungwiza rally, where he affirmed his support for the party.

Robert Jnr, who sat on the high table among top Government officials, in an interview said he knows no other party than Zanu PF.

“I thought I should come and support the party. Like it’s a family tradition. Since I was born the only thing, I knew is Zanu PF. I am a Zanu PF child and I have a Zanu PF soul. It is only right that I continue the legacy,” said Robert Jnr.

Zanu PF spokesperson Cde Chris Mutsvangwa, at the rally said Robert Jnr’s presence was an inspiration to young people to join Zanu PF.

“He is going to be a good encouragement to our youth. To say that, there was a generation of young people from the 1960’s and 1970’s who paid the ultimate sacrifice. It is a matter of continuity from baton stick to baton stick in a continuous rally race for the future of the prosperity of Zimbabwe. Having Robert here is very inspiring, it’s very reassuring,” Cde Mutsvangwa said at the rally.