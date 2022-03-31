Zimparks partners local helicopter company

31 Mar, 2022 - 11:03 0 Views
Zimparks partners local helicopter company Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu cuts the ribbon to officially launch helicopter flights in a partnership between Zimaprks and KJ Air in Victoria Falls

The Chronicle

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

THE Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) has entered into a partnership with a local helicopter flights company to offer flight services for tourists to view both game and the majestic Victoria Falls.

Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu soon after landing at Kazungula airstrip aboard a helicopter operated by MJ Air in partnership with Zimparks

MJ Air is a wholly indigenous company that operates from Kazungula aerodrome on the outskirts of Victoria Falls, from where the activities will be taking place.

For Zimparks the partnership is about creating synergies and getting the much-needed revenue, which the wildlife authority desperately needs for its operations.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu who officiated at the launch of the partnership in Victoria Falls said such business partnerships form part of the enablers to achieve Vision 2030.

He challenged locals to seek such partnerships and to embrace domestic tourism.

More to follow…..

 

 

 

 

