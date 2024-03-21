WATCH : Sports School Track and Field Ends
Sports Reporter
Nash Track and Field championships closing ceremony Bulawayo Province on the march past at Mosi High School, Victoria Falls this afternoon
-
Innocent Kurira, [email protected] THE Lady Chevrons have been drawn in Group B of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 set to be hosted in Abu Dhabi, UAE from April 25 to May 7. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), 10 teams, divided into two groups of five each, will compete in the Qualifier […]
-
Michael Magoronga, [email protected] ZIMBABWE has embraced the Vision Zero concept to end occupational hazards and injuries at workplaces. Engineer Engelbert Kambasha in a presentation at the two-day National Social Security Authority NSSA Engineers workshop in Kwekwe, said NSSA launched the Zimbabwean localised Vision Zero campaign in 2017 after the International Social Security Association (ISSA), the leading […]
-
Nqobile Tshili, [email protected] President Mnangagwa this morning commissioned Pupu Clinic and briefly addressed community members assuring them that the Government is aware of the drought situation. He said the Government is in the process of rolling out a comprehensive food relief programme to ensure that no one dies of starvation. The Second Republic under the leadership […]
Popular Stories
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Sign Up To Our Newsletter
Sponsored Links
|Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses
|Online Payments Buy ZESA Tokens Buy TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting
Comments