WATCH: Tax-compliant backyard fence maker employs 14

WHAT started as a part time and experiential job for a Bulawayo welder has blossomed into full industry in the backyard of his home in Tshabalala suburb where he employs 14 workers.

Mr Nyasha Muvhunwa Moyo, a welder by profession and founder of Tshabalala Fencing believes he is making a huge footprint in his community in particular and Bulawayo at large. He manufactures electric and manual fence making machinery, the former is sold for US$1 500 each. He also makes fences and his business is registered and tax compliant.

The entrepreneur’s work has even attracted the attention of Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raji Modi, who has offered him an operating space in Bellevue suburb for him to expand his business.

Mr Moyo is satisfied with his work output and contends that it separates him from what others are producing.

Chronicle yesterday caught up with Mr Moyo at his home in Tshabalala suburb which doubles as his workplace.

Evidently the backyard which he operates from is increasingly becoming smaller for the men operating in the space, but is expected to move to new premises in due course.

“I’m the founder of Tshabalala Fencing. I started this company in 1982. I used to operate alone and later on employed one person before increasing to two and I gradually increased the number of employees.

When I started, I was only into welding as I am a qualified welder. I was working for a company manufacturing fences but there I was just a welder. So, I started manufacturing fences on a part time basis,” said Mr Moyo.

He said through his expertise as a welder, he produced his first manual fence making machine, but as more clients demanded his products, he also started making electrical ones. Mr Moyo said the electric one greatly increased his output.

He said he now manufactures the machines depending on demand and requests from clients.

“For the electric one, I sell it for US$1500 while the manual one costs US$250. So many people have come to buy my machines to start their projects.

“Some even buy my machines before going to train youth on fence making. When I realised that the demand for my products kept increasing, I decided to hire more employees and now I have 14 workers,” he said.

Mr Moyo said none of his employees had prior experience and they all gained experience on the job.

He said it has been a marvel to see some of his employees taking care of their families through the opportunities he provided for them.

“The workers that are working here did not come with prior experience. The one I started with is now married and his first born is doing Form Four.

“Another employee who is young pays rental at home through the proceeds that he gets from here. I have taught this young man who started in 2019, he is now able to do welding, he can manufacture the fence making machine and he can now even become independent and I’m confident that he will do well,” he said.

“Most of the guys that work here are from within the community and I believe I’m also contributing to community development. As a result, I’m now the residents’ chairman.”

He said while his business is registered and tax compliant, he had challenges expanding it because of lack of proper space to operate from.

Mr Moyo said Deputy Minister Modi who is also Bulawayo South legislator has decided to help him with working space to scale up his business.

“The only challenge we were having is that we didn’t have the operating space. So our MP, Raj Modi as he was traversing the constituency he discovered that we were working hard, the space has become small as we now operate like an industry,” Mr Moyo.

“So, when Hon Modi engaged us, he offered us a place to operate from. He also offered to take some of our materials and put them in his shop. We were largely selling to individuals; our clients have been our biggest marketers.”

Mr Moyo said he has stayed the course largely due to the quality of his products.

He said he had done fences even for those who want to make tennis courts.

He said some individuals who have visited him had a history of not engaging backyard shops but through the quality of his products, they find themselves visiting Tshabalala suburb to get his products.

Mr Moyo said he used to rent a house across the road but through his job, he managed to buy a house which he is now operating from in the same suburb.

One of his employees, Mr Nicholas Muvhunwa said he started working for Mr Moyo in 2000, a year after completing his Ordinary Levels studies.

“Now I’m a grown man with a family and I have managed to provide for my family through the work I do here. My son is in Form Four. I pay my fees without challenges. When I married my wife, she had not passed her Ordinary levels but I managed to take her to school and she is now a qualified teacher,” said Mr Muvhunwa.

Deputy Minister Modi said he was charmed by the level of productivity at Mr Moyo’s backyard factory.

He said Mr Moyo deserves to be supported considering that he is empowering the community.

“He is employing 14 people and he highlighted that he has got plenty of orders and he said his challenge was an operating space. He stated that he did not have enough space to put his raw materials and finished products. He requested to be provided with a bigger space,” he said.

“So, as the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce and in line with the Ministry of Women Affairs, Small and Medium Enterprises Development as well as the President’s vision for 2030, we would like him to empower more people.” — @nqotshili