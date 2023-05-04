WATCH: US$40 000 equipment boost for Mpilo Hospital

Dr Narcisius Dzvanga the CEO of Mpilo Central Hospital demonstrates the use of the beds donated by Dumi International Aid (Pictures by Maita Zizhou)

Flora Fadzai Sibanda – [email protected]

A UNITED Kingdom-based Bulawayo man has donated hospital equipment worth more than US$40 000 to Mpilo Central Hospital through his organisation.

Mr Dumisani Moyo, the founder of Dumi International Aid (DIA), donated 26 electronic hospital beds, 16 mattresses and bed trays to Mpilo’s Ward B6.

The organisation adopted the ward in 2016 and has been working hard to improve it and ensure patients are comfortable.

Mpilo Central Hospital is a major referral health centre receiving patients from Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and South, Midlands and Masvingo provinces.

The hospital beds donated have side rails that can be raised or lowered to accommodate the patient.

The mattress base is made of three jointed sections that make it easy for the head to be raised or lowered, and do the same for the middle part of the bed and the foot side.

It also has an electronic crank that allows the patient to lie in various positions for comfort.

The movable bed trays can be easily adjusted and turned into a table for the patient so that they can eat while lying on the bed.

Speaking on behalf of Mr Moyo, veteran journalist Ezra ‘Tshisa’ Sibanda said he is happy with the work that has been done and it would not have been possible had it not been for the continued support of well-wishers who continue to support the organisation.

He encouraged citizens to take up responsibilities in the communities they grew up in by donating and helping to uplift the areas.

“For this project to be a success, there are various groups of people that were an integral part of the project. As such, I would like to acknowledge the hard work that has been done. Special thanks goes to South Warwickshire Hospital in the UK for their donation in partnership with DIA as they have not only helped with a donation but also extended a hand in technical advice,” said Sibanda.

He said the organisation would continue doing the good work in Zimbabwe and in other countries.

Mpilo Central Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr Narcisius Dzvanga said he is happy with the state-of-the-art beds adding that the donation would go a long way in improving the livelihoods of patients at the hospital.

He however said the ward was still in need of more amenities to enhance the welfare of patients at the hospital.

“We still need bedside lockers for the patients and more stretchers so that moving around the ward can be easy. We are also in need of wheelchairs because they’re a big part of the hospital. Apart from that, we’re happy with the work that DIA has been doing since 2016 because no nurse liked working in this ward since it had potholes and broken windows but it is now one of the best wards in this hospital. We promise that we will keep the equipment here very safe and it will not be put to waste,” said Dr Dzvanga.

He said the donation was proof that Zimbabweans have huge hearts and are able to help each other should the need arise. – @flora_sibanda