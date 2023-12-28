We agreed to stab each other to death! Man (27) tells police after killing lover (13)

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

IN a bizarre turn of events, a 27-year-old man who killed his 13-year-old lover after her parents caught him in bed with her told police the two had made a pact to stab each other to death.

Munyaradzi Musariri (27) of Glen Norah in Harare is admitted to a hospital under police guard after the stranger-than-fiction incident.

Police confirmed the weird story in a statement.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating the circumstances in which Keisha Makovana (13) was stabbed to death with a knife by Munyaradzi Musariri (27) at Glen Norah B Flats after the two had been found intimate in the girl’s parents’ bedroom on 26th December 2023.

“The suspect claims that he had agreed with the minor to stab each other to death after being found in her parents’ blankets between 1800 and 1900 hours. The suspect is currently admitted at a local hospital under Police security. More details will be released soon,” read the statement.