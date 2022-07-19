We want to play against the best, says Houghton

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE new Zimbabwe national cricket team coach Dave Houghton is a man in a hurry after starting his latest stint in charge of the Chevrons with five straight wins at the just-ended International Cricket Council T20 World Cup Qualifier B.

Houghton is eager to see how his team will perform against tougher opposition in the coming months.

Zimbabwe swept past Singapore, Jersey, United States of America, Papua New Guinea and Netherlands on their way to being crowned champions of the eight-team qualifier held in Bulawayo.

Huge crowds came out to support the team and carried the boys throughout the tournament.

With such massive support, the Zimbabwean team managed to squeeze through in some of the matches when they looked down and out, especially against Jersey and Netherlands.

Crowd favourite, Sikandar Raza was Zimbabwe’s star player with bat and ball, which saw him voted as the Player of the Match three times and eventually picked up the Player of the Tournament.

Raza was the Player of the Tournament at the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 held in Zimbabwe which ended in tears for the Chevrons as they suffered a three-run loss to the United Arab Emirates, a result that saw them miss out on qualification for the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

It was joy and time to celebrate for Zimbabweans when they secured a ticket to Australia.

Ahead of the tournament, Houghton highlighted that he wanted his players to have a positive approach and play without fear, something that was evident in the five matches.

All the teams Zimbabwe faced at Queens Sports Club were ICC Associate Members, with the home team being the only Full Member.

The Chevrons have started off brightly under Houghton and the coach believes that his boys have to prove themselves against Test playing nations.

Zimbabwe face Bangladesh and India at home before they head off to Australia, tours that should prepare them for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

“We can judge ourselves against Test playing sides in the next couple of months, we have got Bangladesh followed by India and then we play Australia.

This is when we can assess whether we can still play that positive brand of cricket against the very best,’’ said Houghton.

There is no time to celebrate for the Craig Ervine captained side as they are quickly shifting attention to the visit by Bangladesh, a tour which starts with three T20Is on July 30, August 1 and August 2.

One Day Internationals follow on August 5, August 7 and August 10.

India are also heading to the Southern Africa country for three ODIs which are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

Zimbabwe’s tour to Australia also has points at stake in terms of the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualification.

By winning the qualifier, Zimbabwe have been slotted into Group B of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, where they will face Ireland, West Indies and Scotland.

Houghton is confident his lads will prevail over Ireland and Scotland and will try their best to beat the West Indies.

“They were two possible groups to get into, we have got into the one that has got Ireland, Scotland and the West Indies.

I want us to beat Ireland and Scotland any day of the week and the West Indies on a good day so I am happy with the group but more importantly I am happy about the fact that we won this tournament,’’ said Houghton.

While Zimbabwe reflect on a successful campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B, Houghton is certainly scratching his head on how he can get the better of Bangladesh, India and Australia.

