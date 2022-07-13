Web series, Gijima tackles sex repercussions

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

A web series, Gijima, has been released in a bid to educate teenagers on the need to fully explore sex and its repercussions before indulging in sexual activities.

The web series (web distributed scripted television style series) was shot in Bulawayo’s Pumula East and Tshabalala suburbs. It will be released on a weekly basis on YouTube (Junza TV channel) with the hope “to reach out to as many people as possible and also to serve the diaspora-based audiences who have been calling for more Bulawayo content online.”

Junza TV is a web-based video distribution platform that was created by local filmmakers in order to self-distribute Bulawayo/Matabeleland content online. Junza is a Tonga word that means tomorrow.

The production team is composed of National Arts Merit Awards award-winning director Lenni Mdawini Sibanda, produced by South Africa trained Gilbert Mbulo and Tafadzwa Evelyn Sibanda with Comfort Mpofu being the production manager. The cast is composed of Siyabonga “Mdue” Mlauzi, Alex “Alacai” Marowa from Chillas web series and Cathy Ndiweni among others.

Said Sibanda: “The series is centred on youth love and the repercussions of unprotected sex. It’s based on teenagers and how most of them seem to idolise sex and sexuality without taking time to think about the repercussions.

“This is told through a story of township high school athlete Cyril who’s also a playboy. The day that his past actions catch up with him is when a baby is dumped on his doorstep,” said Sibanda. – @mthabisi_mthire