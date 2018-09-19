We’ll need Chibuku boost: Beke Ndlovu

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

RELEGATION bound Bulawayo City FC will not drop to the First Division without a fight and have vowed to mount a formidable challenge in the Chibuku Super Cup that kicks off on Friday.

Bulawayo City’s three-year flirtation with the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League is headed for a crash landing at the end of the season, with the municipal side anchoring the league table.

The club has gone for 10 league games without a win, with their last set of three points coming on June 16 when they beat Mutare City 1-0 at home. Since then, their best result was the 1-1 stalemate against Harare City on July 14. This was followed by eight consecutive defeats.

Last weekend, Bulawayo City lost 1-2 to Chicken Inn and on Friday they face defending Chibuku Super Cup champions Harare City at Rufaro Stadium.

Acting Bulawayo City coach Bekithemba Ndlovu, who has been in charge of seven games since taking over from fired Amini Soma-Phiri, is still searching for his first win. He believes victory against Harare City in the cup can turn luck to his side.

“Every week we’ve been playing good football, but not winning. We are doing all the shooting and defending drills at training, but we are not getting the desired results. I think we just have to take responsibility and avoid conceding goals. Performance wise, the boys are fighting and I want them to take the fight to the end of the season,” said Ndlovu.

“We just need one win to boost our confidence. This being a cup game, it give us time to work on finishing plus defending and presents us with a chance to get that elusive win. We are going for this cup. We’re inspired by Harare City who went out last season with the cup before coming back after How Mine collapsed. Winning this cup will show that we are a good team that has had an unfortunate run in the league.”

On paper, Bulawayo City have what looks like a strong squad with “big” name players.

Experienced goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya, former national team defender Zephaniah Ngodzo, defenders Zibusiso Sibanda and Crispen Ncube, who had a short stint in Slovakia, midfielders Sipho Ndlovu and Innocent Kutsanzira as well as forwards Lucky Nyathi, Nhlanhla Ndlovu and former Young Warriors striker Mgcini Sibanda are some of the players that need to raise their game on Friday for the side to turn around its fortunes.

Bulawayo City should expect a tough encounter against a Harare City side that is bubbling with confidence following its 1-0 win over Dynamos on Sunday. — @ZililoR