Well-wishers raise funds for Bulawayo girl (5) in need of heart surgery

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

A BULAWAYO family got a shot in the arm when well-wishers chipped in to raise US$2 500 needed for its daughter’s heart surgery in India.

Mazvitaishe Mukwanda (5) was suffering from congenital heart disease, which required urgent surgery in India.

After the family appealed through Chronicle, funds started pouring in from well-wishers and the girl was successfully operated on May 27.

The girl, who is an ECD pupil at a local school, had two holes in her heart, which could possibly have resulted in a heart attack.

Sharing her joy yesterday, her mother Mrs Memory Mukwanda said she was at peace as her child was now recovering at home.

“We would like to thank the Chronicle and all members of the public, known and unknown who helped us during our time of need,” she said.

“After the article was published, we started receiving money from all over and managed to travel to India on May 22.

“The love and care we received is heavenly and we know that it was not our doing but God smiled on us. May God bless everyone who helped and prayed for us because the operation was successful, Mazvitaishe is back home and recovering.”

Mrs Mukwanda said doctors confirmed that the holes in Mazvitaishe’s heart have been fixed and that she can live a normal life like other children.

“We know that people sometimes ask for help and do not get it but we remain grateful for the assistance we got, may God bless them all,” she said.

“It gives me peace to see my daughter living a normal life without constant hospital visits. I am truly happy as she could have died before this surgery.”

In Zimbabwe children with congenital heart diseases could only access lifesaving treatment in South Africa or India until recently when a paediatric cardiac centre was set up at Mpilo Central Hospital.

Although it is headed by one of the two paediatric cardiologists in Zimbabwe Dr Davidzo Murigo-Shumba, some surgeries still cannot be accessed locally due to lack of equipment as was the case for Mazvitaishe Mukwanda.

It is estimated that the services, which are not accessible locally cost about US$10 000 excluding travel and accommodation costs.

A number of affected children have lost their lives in search of the services as charges are beyond the reach of ordinary Zimbabweans. — @thamamoe