White City Stadium Uhuru celebrations . . . Residents every year look forward to the special event

Nqobile Tshili

[email protected]

PROXIMITY to White City Stadium makes Independence Day commemorations special for residents of Iminyela suburb and surrounding areas who have religiously attended the national event every year.

Some Bulawayo residents have to board buses or private vehicles to get to the stadium but residents of Iminyela, Mabutweni and some parts of Njube suburb walk to the venue as it is near.

Children from these suburbs have now made it a habit to join the military band and drum majorettes whose procession starts at the corner of Luveve Road and Nketa Drive commonly known as D Square.

Zimbabwe commemorates 43 years of Independence under the theme: “[email protected]: Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo”.

Residents said the military procession and watching soldiers performing drills has inspired some of their children to join the uniformed forces.

Members of the Zimbabwe National Army, Zimbabwe Republic Police and Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services perform drills during the independence commemorations to entertain members of the public.

A Chronicle news crew yesterday spoke to some residents from Iminyela suburb on the importance of Independence Day commemorations.

A resident, Mr Thamsanqa Ziga said he finds it difficult not to attend the Independence Day commemoration at White City Stadium.

“Our advantage is that we stay close to White City Stadium so we just walk to the stadium unlike other residents who need transport to be here. When the celebrations were held at Barbourfields last year, it was very difficult for some of us to attend. We enjoy the military drills and their marching with the mascot.

It is interesting to watch this mascot responding to commands,” said Mr Ziga.

“Independence Day is Zimbabwe’s birthday and as citizens we have every reason to be excited on

Independence Day. This is the day when we look back with pride at the sacrifices made by our brothers and sisters who participated in the liberation struggle. It was not easy to make such sacrifices. Living in an environment where rights were trampled upon inspired these sons and daughters of the soil to take arms to liberate the country hence today we are enjoying this freedom,” he said.

Another resident, Mr Ganasiyo Dube (60) said Independence Day is a reminder of the protracted war that brought freedom.

Mr Dube said while some individuals may take it for granted that the country is liberated, many sacrificed their lives for this freedom.

He said before independence many black farmers were confined to barren land as most of the productive land was a preserve of few white farmers who owned large tracts of land. In towns and cities blacks were not allowed to walk on pavements or drink at places such as hotels.

“We want to appreciate our freedom fighters for their sacrifices and I would encourage Iminyela residents to attend today’s event. The independence that we are enjoying did not come on a silver platter, it came as a result of sacrificing lives. We want young people to understand that and defend our national unity,” said Mr Dube.

He said Zimbabweans should work together to develop the country.

Another resident, Ms Thabeth Gama said some of the children are inspired to join the military after watching the military perform their drills.

“We are happy that the Independence Day commemorations have returned to the White City. Last year, some of us could not attend the commemorations as there were held at Barbourfields Stadium. We always attend when the celebrations are at White City Stadium because its close to us,” said Ms Gama.

A vendor Mrs Phathisiwe Dube said the commemorations provide business for those in the informal sector like her.

“Many people attend these celebrations and this means good business for us who sell different products.

I am looking forward to improved sales tomorrow given the numbers likely to attend the celebrations,” said Mrs Dube.

Another vendor Mr Farai Makote from Mabutweni suburb who was already at White City said he has high expectations now that the celebrations are back at the stadium.

“I’m selling boiled eggs, samoosas and fried fish and already my samosas are finished. I expect brisk business tomorrow as there will be more people here. I’m happy that Independence Day commemorations are back to White City Stadium,” said Mr Makote. — @nqotshili.