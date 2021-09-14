Who will replace Loga?

Ricky Zililo,Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors captain Norman Mapeza is likely to replace Croatian Zdravko Logarušic as Warriors’ coach.

Zifa sacked Logarušic on Sunday, five days after suffering his eighth defeat as coach when the Warriors fell 0-1 to

Ethiopia in their second Group G World Cup qualifier.

Under Loga, the Warriors managed only one win, five draws and eight defeats.

Zifa had kept the Croat against reason, with sources saying the executive committee had rejected its own technical committee’s recommendations to fire Loga in May when it became apparent that he was clueless.

Zifa is expected to announce an interim technical team to lead the Warriors in their next World Cup assignment away to Ghana on October 6.

Sources said because of time constraints and history of local coaches doing well in the previous Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, Zifa is likely to appoint a local coach.

Indications are that Zifa are planning to hire Mapeza, who is a popular figure with the Warriors’ fans.

This is not the first time that the Felton Kamambo-led Zifa executive has attempted to lure Mapeza to the national team hotseat, having failed to secure him at the beginning of 2019 before settling for Joey Antipas on an interim basis.

Then, Mapeza and Zifa had failed to reach an agreement after the coach demanded that he be paid first what he is owed for previous service rendered to the Warriors.

“Mapeza is one of the people viewed right for the Warriors’ job because of his professional conduct and principles.

He doesn’t like interference from outside and as such, he is suitable for the role. However, the dilemma is that he is attached to FC Platinum, who are in the Caf Champions League and he’s well taken care of by the club.

This raises questions whether he’ll agree to the job even on an interim basis. Will FC Platinum agree to release him to serve as national team coach?” said a Zifa source.

Antipas, who played a key role in Zimbabwe’s qualification for next year’s Afcon finals by collecting four points in two games out of the eight points that secured the Warriors’ ticket for the continental football showpiece in

Cameroon, has been ruled out of the head coach’s role as he doesn’t have required qualifications.

For one to be a national team head coach, Caf demands that they be holders of a Caf A or Uefa Pro badge.

However, Antipas can still be considered as one of the assistant coaches. There are also indications that Benjani Mwaruwari will be retained in the new set-up.

Other local coaches with Caf A licences that might be considered on an interim basis are former Young Warriors’ coach Rodwell Dhlakama, now head coach at Ngezi Platinum Stars and former Zifa technical director Taurayi Mangwiro, who is Triangle United head coach.

Coaches that suit a long-term role are Kaitano Tembo, arguably one of Zimbabwe’s most qualified coaches but he is unlikely to trade his SuperSport United job for the Warriors’post.

In the event that Zifa are truly keen on having a Zimbabwean coach that understands modern football, they might also reach out to United States of America-based Charles Mhlauri, who had good stints with Warriors in the past.

Botswana-based Rahman Gumbo is another gaffer that might not want to risk his club job in Botswana for an unsecure national team job. — @ZililoR