Will money buy Simba Bhora success?

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THERE is a belief that it is only in football where the rule; “you don’t solve a problem by throwing money at it,” does not apply.

Throwing money at their problems ahead of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) season is Simba Bhora FC.

The Shamva-based side, who are making a second appearance in the topflight league, have already made 11 new signings.

They have brought in the best of players in the land and declared their intention to win the league.

This is not a new trend in football as now-defunct teams that include AmaZulu, Sporting Lions, Buymore and Shooting Stars have come up with a similar approach.

FC Platinum in their maiden season did the same but their success did not come out of spending on the market but rather proper, careful and patient building of competitive teams.

The same can be said of Ngezi Platinum who won their maiden league title last season.

Football analyst Sakhaleni Nxumalo says Simba has built a new team which may take time to produce results.

“What Simba Bhora has done is to buy a new team. They have made 11 signings. Whether that is wise will be seen as the season progresses. Having brought in so many players it takes time for the team to jell. It may not translate into instant success. It seems they believe in the power of the chequebook. In their maiden season, they cleared out the players that got them promoted and brought in new guys. It did not work out as they had planned, hence it remains to be seen if he will get the best out of these players this time around,” says Nxumalo.

He feels FC Platinum are a team to be wary of this coming season.

“If you compare with FC Platinum, you will notice that they brought in players that are replacing players that have retired. FC Platinum seems to have been strategic with their signings. They are flexing their financial muscle because they can. It becomes difficult to mould the team into a formidable unit,” said Nxumalo.

Football coach Garthly Chipuka shares the same sentiments with Nxumalo.

“To be honest on paper they have a strong team. However, it will be difficult for the team to be a unit. My take on their signings is to have a strong attack, but they have done little to solidify their defence. Titles are won by the defence from my take,” said Chipuka.

The former Bulawayo Chiefs coach says Tonderai Ndiraya has a huge task of managing egos in the team.

“Of course, miracles can happen in football and they can do it but it will be a difficult task given the number of players they have brought in. Football is not won by talent alone, there are so many other factors they have to address if this recruitment is going to work. The key issue is managing the egos in the team. When you look at a team like FC Platinum, they have bolstered in areas they were weak in and will keep the core of their team.

They are going to be a different animal next season. The defending champions also have the potential to make it a double if teams do not figure out how they can beat them,” said Chipuka.

Mthokozisi Msebe became the 11th player to sign for Simba Bhora who want a vast improvement from their maiden Premier League performance last season. The other players that have joined the Shamva-based side include the former FC Platinum duo of former Soccer Star of the Year, Walter Musona and Perfect Chikwende.

They have also added to their squad, former Warriors goalkeeper Talbert Shumba and former Dynamos midfielder Junior Makunike.

The former Bulawayo Chiefs duo of Malvin Mkolo and Billy Veremu have also joined the Ndiraya-coached side. Former Dynamos goalkeeper Taimon Mvula and Wilson Mensah, formerly of Triangle, have also joined Simba, as has Gift Saunyama, formerly of Black Rhinos and Harrison Musina from Eastern Region Division One side, Hunters. — -@innocentskizoe