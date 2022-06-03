Breaking News
Winter Party on tomorrow

03 Jun, 2022 - 12:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Winter Party on tomorrow DJ Prince Eskhosini

The Chronicle

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

TOMORROW, The Zimbabwe Saints Sports Bar will come alive as the establishment hosts the Winter Party.

With a panel of DJs on decks including DJ Prince Eskhosini, DJ Cuety, Kellie Boi and Carl Da DJ, revellers are set to enjoy music and festivities.

DJ Prince Eskhosini said revellers should not fear the cold as the establishment has warm sections with heaters.

“In the chilly weather that the month of June subjects us to, revellers will have a rare experience of enjoying stone-cold beer in a warm environment since there will be heaters,” he said. – @eMKlass_49

 

 

