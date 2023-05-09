Woman “murders” infant, straps corpse on back

Leonard Ncube

[email protected]

A BINGA woman who is suspected to be mentally ill has been arrested for reportedly murdering her three-month-old baby and strapping the lifeless infant on her back.

In a statement, police identified the deceased as Crestencia Sibanda and the suspect as Shovai Musongwe (33) of Sinakatenge area, Siabuwa.

The alleged murder took place on Sunday although it is not yet clear how she may have killed the baby who was found dead and strapped on her back.

“On May 7 Shovai Musongwe woke up showing signs of mental illness. She was left at home with her daughter while co-wife Ms Thandiwe Munsaka went to fetch water from the borehole. Ms Munsaka returned home after an hour and found Musongwe not at home,” said the police.

Ms Munsaka and Musongwe are married to the same husband.

Police said Ms Munsaka informed their brother-in-law Mr Again Sibanda and the duo set off to look for Musongwe.

The two tracked Musongwe’s footprints that left the homestead heading towards Lungu turn-off and after about 2km from their homestead, they found her sitting on the ground leaning against a tree.

The baby was between its mother’s back and the tree.

Mr Sibanda and Ms Munsaka tried to drag Musongwe home but she became violent.

They sought help from two neighbours, who apprehended Musongwe and that’s when they discovered the baby was dead.

A report was made to the police resulting in Musongwe’s arrest for suspected murder.