‘Women participation in economic growth critical’

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

THERE is a need to capacitate and equip more women to effectively participate in the mainstream economy as they possess huge potential in driving inclusive development and pushing the momentum towards meeting Vision 2030 targets.

Industry and Commerce Minister, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, said this yesterday as she challenged women entrepreneurs to break the barriers while calling for enhanced stakeholder support towards unlocking the business potential of women.

In a speech read by Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Cde Raj Modi, during the Women in Industry Conference, Dr Nyoni said the mainstreaming of gender equality in all sectors must be scaled up in line with President Mnangagwa’s philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind.

She commended the conference organisers — Africa Women in Construction and Manufacturing (AWICOM) and their theme: “Finding Opportunities in Challenges for Women in Industry”.

Guided by the National Development Strategy (NDS1), the minister said realising the country’s Vision 2030 could not be achieved without the input from women in industry, especially those involved in key economic value chains.

“This event aims to empower and increase the inclusion of women in the construction and manufacturing sectors. The participation of women in driving economic growth and transformation is critical, not only globally but nationally in Zimbabwe,” said Dr Nyoni.

She said Zimbabwe has made huge strides in promoting gender equality and women’s economic empowerment and financial inclusion.

This is in line with the 2013 Constitution of Zimbabwe, which provides for a variety of economic and social changes, including recognition of women’s rights, economic empowerment and the inclusion of women.

Zimbabwe is also a signatory to, and has ratified, several regional and international protocols, treaties, conventions and other instruments protecting and promoting gender equality in general and the empowerment of women and girls, in particular.

As the country joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8 under the theme: “Inspire Inclusion,” Dr Nyoni said the drive towards gender equity and equality must be amplified.

She, however, said women still face numerous challenges that hinder their effective participation in the national economy, including limited access to finance, limited access to land and freehold property, limited opportunities to influence policy, legal, cultural and patriarchal barriers.

“In this regard, as a country, we need to equip, mentor and build women who will start businesses in the construction and manufacturing sector, as well as take up decision making positions in these sectors,” said Dr Nyoni.

“We need to be deliberate to include more women-owned enterprises into the manufacturing value chain and assist them in building their capacities to take up new roles as we shift to industry.

“The growth of Zimbabwe’s economy should provide an equal opportunity for women to participate as owners, leaders and workers in the construction and manufacturing sectors.”

Given that gender equality is fundamental to achieving equitable, sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development, Dr Nyoni said her ministry will continue to contribute towards the Government’s commitments on women empowerment.

This would be done through the integration of gender issues in industrial oriented policies and strategies so that they are not only gender sensitive but also gender transformative in their inclusion of women, men, boys and girls.

In 2017 UN Women Zimbabwe and Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries partnered to produce the annual manufacturing sector survey, which showed that women are only 20 percent of those employed in Zimbabwe’s manufacturing sector. Of these, only 39 percent are employed full-time.