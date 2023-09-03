Wonder Chaka appointed Warriors Manager

By Lovemore Dube

FORGOTTEN former top notch striker Wonder Chaka has been appointed manager of the Warriors to face Namibia at President Mnangagwa’s inauguration at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

It surely is turning out to be a good year for the former Gweru United striker who had stints with Caps United and Rio Tinto earlier in his career between 1979 and 1981.

Early in the year he was appointed Sheasham Football Club chief executive officer.

On more than three seasons he averaged 25 goals a year and at one time top scored with 25 while the most feared Number Nine (9) of that era Shaky Tauro had 23.

Sunday Chidzambwa the coach of the side to face visiting Brave Warriors, confirmed that he would work with the Midlands legend who is coming in as manager while Lizwe Sweswe is the assistant coach and the goalkeepers’ trainer is Tembo Chuma of FC Platinum.

Also appointed to the set up is the Highlanders trainer Abraham Mbayiwa.

GOALKEEPERS

Simbarashe Chinani (Simba Bhora) Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

DEFENDERS

Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders) Frank Makarati (Dynamos) Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds) Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn) Thubelihle Jubane (Sheasham) Godknows Murwira (Caps United) Tawanda Chisi (Manica Diamonds)

MIDFIELDERS

Shephered Mhlanga (Chicken Inn) Mthokozisi Msebe (Bulawayo Chiefs) Brighton Manhire (Highlanders) Tanaka Shandirwa (Dynamos) Brian Banda (FC Platinum) Thulani Joseph (Caps United)

STRIKERS

Fortune Binzi (Manica Diamonds) Tinashe Balakasi (Simba Bhora) Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs) Walter Musona (FC Platinum) Liberty Masveure (Sheasham)