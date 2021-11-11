Woza Africa Arts launches radio dances to curb drug abuse, prostitution

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

LUVEVE-based dance outfit Woza Arts Africa will next week launch two of their dance productions which are aligned to the group’s vision of curbing drug abuse among youngsters.

The group which was formed in 2014 is made up of boys and girls between the ages of 16 and 25. The members are Happiness Ndlovu, Tholakele Phiri, Lethabo Sebele, Carren Ndlovu, Anna Mpofu, Moreblessig Mioshwa, Vuyo Mguni, Handsome Sibanda, Comfort Ncube, Ray Sibanda and Tapiwa Chironso.

Director of Woza Africa Arts Lovemore Moyo said the group’s aim is to uplift youngsters in the ghettos with its members hailing from different places that include Emakhandeni, Cowdray Park Luveve and Tshabalala.

“As Woza Africa Arts, we’ll be having a launch of two our group and dance productions namely Nkokonyo and Ama 1000 on radio. Nkokonyo is a radio traditional dance and Ama 1000 is a modern love radio dance.

“Through the dances, we’re trying to keeping the youths off the streets and trying to stop drug abuse and prostitution. This is part of our vision which is to stop drug abuse and prostitution by 2030,” said Moyo.

Moyo said in the past months they have been teaching traditional dance radio dances in schools for competitions like the Jikinya Dance Festival for primary schools. – @mthabisi_mthire