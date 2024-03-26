Yadah fly injured striker to SA for operation
Premier Soccer League club Yadah FC, owned by church leader Prophet Magaya, has flown striker Junior Zindoga to South Africa for treatment after a recent injury.
In a post on social media, Footballers Union of Zimbabwe said, “Wishing Yadah FC striker Junior Zindoga a speedy recovery after a successful operation. He suffered two broken metacarpals in the left hand in a match against Hwange FC His team, Yadah FC, flew him to South Africa for an emergency operation.”-Sports Reporter
