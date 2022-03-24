Yadah will die on Sunday, Andrew Mbeba

24 Mar, 2022 - 13:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Yadah will die on Sunday, Andrew Mbeba

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders’ defender Andrew Mbeba has declared war on Yadah, who Bosso meet in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking at the pre-match media briefing at the club’s offices on Thursday, Mbeba said they had been performing well since their goalless draw against Tenax.

“We have been preparing well and come Sunday, Yadah is going to die at Barbourfields Stadium,” said a confident Mbeba.

His teammate, midfielder Adrian Silla, said their confidence is returning and emphasised the need to push hard to secure a win on Sunday.

Bosso collides with Yadah after a three-match undefeated run during which they dismissed Herentals 4-0, drew nil-all with Tenax and came from behind to draw 1-1 against Caps United at the National Sports Stadium last Sunday.

 

 

