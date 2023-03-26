ZANU-PF members perish in road accident

Online Reporter

SIX Zanu PF members in Buhera, Manicaland Province died while 17 others were seriously injured when a truck carrying party supporters was involved in an accident along the Murambinda-Birchenough Bridge Road.

Posting on his Twitter page, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana said three people died on the spot while the other three died at Murambinda Hospital.

He, however, could not shed more light on the circumstances surrounding the accident.

“A Lorry carrying Zanu PF supporters was involved in an accident along Murambinda-Birchenough Bridge road. Three people died on the spot whilst the other three died at Murambinda Hospital making six deaths,” he posted.

“The other 17 have serious injuries and are in hospital.”

Zanu PF held its primary elections on Saturday in a contest to choose candidates to stand on the ruling party ticket in the forthcoming harmonised elections with the process spilling over into Sunday in some parts of the country.

Scores of Zanu PF members turned out for the primary elections described as a great show of democratic maturity.

The elections were conducted without incidents in the eight provinces of the country. Elections were postponed in Midlands and Masvingo provinces to Sunday.

Addressing a Press conference at the party’s headquarters in Harare on Saturday, Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Cde Dr Mike Bimha said the elections had been conducted in a peaceful manner.

This demonstrates the organisational capacity and capability of our tried and tested revolutionary party. All things considered, this primary election is geared to be a great success,” he said.

Cde Bimha said the party was now seized with securing voting material to ensure smooth voting during Monday’s extended date.

The primary elections were initially scheduled for 18 March but were later postponed as the party was overwhelmed with a large number of candidates who wanted to represent it in the forthcoming general elections.

The ruling party’s Politburo sat on Monday and went through all the reports, province by province and one by one.

The results of the polls were displayed at the polling stations and also conveyed to the Administrative District Command Centre, Provincial Command Centre and National Command Centre.

The ruling party has already set 87 000 cells that have been verified, reaching a total of 4,5 million votes.

Zanu PF has set a target of five million votes for the 2023 harmonised polls.