Zanu-PF primary elections on tomorrow

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

Zanu-PF primary elections that were set to be held today will now be held tomorrow, the party’s National Secretary for Commissariat, Cde Mike Bimha said yesterday.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed March 26 as the date for by-elections to fill the 28 vacant National Assembly and 105 local authority seats across the country.

Zanu-PF is set to hold primary elections to choose candidates who will represent the party in the by-elections.

The Nomination Court is set to sit on January 26.

In a statement, Cde Bimha said the party had deployed Politburo, Central Committee, National Elections Commissioners and Secretariat members from the party headquarters to take charge of the primaries.

“Provinces are advised that primary elections for both House of National Assembly and Local Authorities have been postponed to take place on Friday, 21 January 2022.

The Party has deployed Politburo, Central Committee, National Elections Commissioners and Secretariat from Party Headquarters to take overall charge of the conduct of both the House of National Assembly and Local Authority primaries,” said Cde Bimha.

He urged provinces to provide polling officers in both parliamentary and council elections as well as presiding officers in Local Authority primaries.

Cde Bimha listed the Politburo members and Commissioners who will coordinate the election process in the designated provinces.

In Bulawayo, Cde Douglas Mahiya will be the team leader with Cde Ngwabi Bhebhe as the Commissioner, while in Harare Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi is the team leader assisted by Cde Lilian Zemura, Cde Douglas Mombeshora, Cde Alice Dube, Cde Maybe Mbowa and Cde Tinaye Chigudu as Commissioner.

In Manicaland, Cde Munyaradzi Machacha is the team leader and Cde John Muzamba as Commissioner, whereas in Mashonaland Central Cde Sithembiso Nyoni is the team leader assisted by Cde Ednah Madzongwe.

In Mashonaland East, Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi is team leader, assisted by Cde Monica Mavhunga and in Mashonaland West Brigadier General (Retired) Walter Kanhanga is team leader, assisted by Cde Abednico Ncube and Cde Irene Mutumbwa is the Commissioner.

In Matabeleland South Dr David Parirenyatwa is the team leader helped by Cde Tendai Chirau and in the Midlands, Cde Lovemore Matuke is the team leader while Cde Kindness Paradza is the Commissioner.

Matabeleland region has 20 local authority and four National Assembly vacancies.

Bulawayo has nine vacant council seats, Matabeleland North five and Matabeleland South has six vacancies.

Bulawayo’s seats fell vacant following the recall of eight councillors and the death of Ronnah Mudara all from the MDC-T, while in Matabeleland North, two councillors were recalled in Victoria Falls and three Zanu-PF councillors died.

In Matabeleland South, the MDC-T recalled three councillors while three Zanu-PF councillors died.

Bulawayo has two National Assembly vacant seats after Advocate Kucaca Phulu, who was the National Assembly member for Nkulumane Constituency and Ms Sichelesile Mahlangu, who represented Pumula Constituency, were recalled.

Matabeleland North also has two vacant seats – Binga North and Tsholotsho South.

Tsholotsho South Constituency fell vacant following the death of Zanu-PF’s legislator Cde Zenzo Sibanda, who succumbed to Covid-19 in August, while Binga North became vacant after MDC-T’s Prince Dubeko Sibanda was recalled by his party early last year. – @bonganinkunzi