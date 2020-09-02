Zanu-PF to meet ANC delegation

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

ZANU-PF’s supreme decision-making body, the Politburo, will soon hold a meeting in Harare with South Africa’s ruling party, African National Congress (ANC)’s National Executive Committee to discuss issues of interest amongst the two sister revolutionary parties.

The ANC delegation is expected to arrive in the country soon, although the dates are yet to be announced.

While addressing the media soon after the ANC’s NEC meeting on Monday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that his party will send a delegation to meet Zanu-PF Politburo for a party-to-party discussion.

Last month, Zanu-PF secretary for Administration Cde Obert Mpofu and his South African counterpart ANC Secretary-General Cde Ace Magashule held a virtual meeting, which saw the two revolutionary parties pledging to work together to defend the gains of the liberation struggle.

Of late, there has been a systematic attack on Government, which began with the manufacturing of a non-existent crisis in Zimbabwe by the country’s detractors, who are working with fugitive former G40 functionaries desperate to cast aspersions on the Second Republic’s economic revival and re-engagement efforts.

Cde Mpofu yesterday confirmed that a meeting has been set between Zanu-PF and ANC leaders.

“I can confirm that we will be meeting our counterparts in the usual manner that we have already conferred with each other to discuss issues of interest amongst ourselves. The meeting is not new, ANC and Zanu-PF are sister parties both before and after our independence,” he said.

“The meeting, which will be held soon, is part of the usual dialogue that we have with ANC and this is quite a welcome development.”

Cde Mpofu said the two revolutionary parties were constantly in cordial contact at an inter-party level to confront the cross-sectional attempts to defeat the standing successes towards entrenching democracy in the Sadc region.

Cde Mpofu said there were imperialistic attempts to discredit the country by falsely claiming that there are human rights violations.

“What has been presented as the violation of human rights in Zimbabwe is part of the exhausted script of the MDC Alliance’s failure to come to terms with its defeat in the 2018 Harmonised Elections,” he said.

Cde Mpofu said the misplaced anti-Zimbabwe campaign on social media aligns with retrogressive regime change elements backed by their external neo-colonial handlers.

“We are aware that the purported instability in Zimbabwe is precipitated by disgruntled fugitives and ejected elements from the revolutionary party, Zanu-PF.”

Cde Mpofu said Presidents Mnangagwa and Cyril Ramaphosa enjoy cordial relations, with both Zanu-PF and ANC’s relationship premised on the historical values that have stood the test of time.

Zimbabwe and South Africa enjoy strong cordial relations which date back to the liberation struggle against colonialism and Apartheid.

Last month, President Ramaphosa in his capacity as African Union (AU) chairperson, deployed envoys to Zimbabwe to assess the political situation in Zimbabwe.

The three-member delegation returned a day after meeting President Mnangagwa where they exchanged notes at State House.

Former South African Minister of Safety and Security Dr Sydney Mufamadi was leading the team which comprised former Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete and former Minister of Public Service and Administration Advocate Ngoako Ramatlhodi.

The three came to Zimbabwe to assess the political situation in Zimbabwe after a sustained social media onslaught against the Harare administration.

The anti-Zimbabwe crusade follows the flop of the protests that had been planned for July 31, which had been heavily-funded by Western embassies aimed at toppling President Mnangagwa and his Government. — @mashnets