ZC makes technical appointments

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) board on Monday made various technical appointments for all national teams. Lalchand Rajput remains the senior men’s national team coach, while former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener rejoins the Chevrons as batting coach.

Klusener takes over from Stuart Matsikenyeri, who moves into the position of assistant coach. He previously served as Zimbabwe’s batting coach between 2016 and 2018.

Most recently, he was head coach of the Afghanistan national team. ZC announced that it was in the process of finalising the appointment of a bowling coach and a fitness trainer for the senior men’s national team.

Gary Brent was appointed the senior women’s team head coach. Brent is a former Zimbabwean bowler, who played four tests, 70 one-day internationals and three T20s in his 12-year career.

Sean Williams has been confirmed as the Test captain and will be deputised by Regis Chakabva. Craig Ervine is the ODI captain with Chakabva as his understudy, while Mary-Anne Musonda retained her place as skipper of the senior women’s side, with Josephine Nkomo as her deputy.

Zimbabwe cricket technical staff

Senior men’s national team

Head coach – Lalchand Rajput

Assistant coach – Stuart Matsikenyeri

Batting coach – Lance Klusener

Fielding coach – Shepherd Makunura

Analyst – Mufaro Chiturumani

Physiotherapist – Travor Wambe

Team manager – Dilip Chouhan

Media manager – Darlington Majonga

Logistics manager – Lovemore Banda

Team doctor – Dr Solomon Madzogo

senior women’s national team

Head coach – Gary Brent

Assistant coach – Sinikiwe Mpofu

Bowling coach – Trevor Garwe

Fielding coach – Trevor Phiri

Analyst – Keith Kulinga

Physiotherapist – Farai Mabasa

Fitness trainer – Clement Rizhibowa

Team manager – Caroline Nyamande

Media manager – Yvonne Mangunda

Team doctor – Dr Solomon Madzogo

Under-19 men’s national team

Head coach – Prosper Utseya

Analyst – Keith Kulinga

Team manager – Dilip Chouhan

Media manager – Darlington Majonga

Team doctor – Dr Solomon Madzogo

Under-19 women’s national team

Head coach – Trevor Phiri

Assistant coach – Sinikiwe Mpofu

Bowling coach – Trevor Garwe

Analyst – Keith Kulinga

Fitness trainer – Clement Rizhibowa

Team manager – Caroline Nyamande

Media manager – Yvonne Mangunda

Team doctor – Dr Solomon Madzogo

Selection panels

Senior men’s team

Convener – David Mutendera

Selectors: Elton Chigumbura, Utseya, Graig Ewing

Senior women’s team

Convener – Julia Chibhabha

Selectors: Emily Jinjika, Thando Mlilo

Under-19 men’s team

Convener – Chigumbura

Selectors: Jestinos Gwatiringa, Pollock Mubhobho, Andrew Durham, Denford Kumundati

Under-19 women’s team

Convener – Julia Chibhabha

Selectors: Trevor Garwe, Trevor Phiri