ZC makes technical appointments

The Chronicle
Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter
ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) board on Monday made various technical appointments for all national teams. Lalchand Rajput remains the senior men’s national team coach, while former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener rejoins the Chevrons as batting coach.
Klusener takes over from Stuart Matsikenyeri, who moves into the position of assistant coach. He previously served as Zimbabwe’s batting coach between 2016 and 2018.
Most recently, he was head coach of the Afghanistan national team. ZC announced that it was in the process of finalising the appointment of a bowling coach and a fitness trainer for the senior men’s national team.
Gary Brent was appointed the senior women’s team head coach. Brent is a former Zimbabwean bowler, who played four tests, 70 one-day internationals and three T20s in his 12-year career.
Sean Williams has been confirmed as the Test captain and will be deputised by Regis Chakabva. Craig Ervine is the ODI captain with Chakabva as his understudy, while Mary-Anne Musonda retained her place as skipper of the senior women’s side, with Josephine Nkomo as her deputy.
Zimbabwe cricket technical staff
Senior men’s national team
Head coach – Lalchand Rajput
Assistant coach – Stuart Matsikenyeri
Batting coach – Lance Klusener
Fielding coach – Shepherd Makunura
Analyst – Mufaro Chiturumani
Physiotherapist – Travor Wambe
Team manager – Dilip Chouhan
Media manager – Darlington Majonga
Logistics manager – Lovemore Banda
Team doctor – Dr Solomon Madzogo
senior women’s national team
Head coach – Gary Brent
Assistant coach – Sinikiwe Mpofu
Bowling coach – Trevor Garwe
Fielding coach – Trevor Phiri
Analyst – Keith Kulinga
Physiotherapist – Farai Mabasa
Fitness trainer – Clement Rizhibowa
Team manager – Caroline Nyamande
Media manager – Yvonne Mangunda
Team doctor – Dr Solomon Madzogo
Under-19 men’s national team
Head coach – Prosper Utseya
Analyst – Keith Kulinga
Team manager – Dilip Chouhan
Media manager – Darlington Majonga
Team doctor – Dr Solomon Madzogo
Under-19 women’s national team
Head coach – Trevor Phiri
Assistant coach – Sinikiwe Mpofu
Bowling coach – Trevor Garwe
Analyst – Keith Kulinga
Fitness trainer – Clement Rizhibowa
Team manager – Caroline Nyamande
Media manager – Yvonne Mangunda
Team doctor – Dr Solomon Madzogo
Selection panels
Senior men’s team
Convener – David Mutendera
Selectors: Elton Chigumbura, Utseya, Graig Ewing
Senior women’s team
Convener – Julia Chibhabha
Selectors: Emily Jinjika, Thando Mlilo
Under-19 men’s team
Convener – Chigumbura
Selectors: Jestinos Gwatiringa, Pollock Mubhobho, Andrew Durham, Denford Kumundati
Under-19 women’s team
Convener – Julia Chibhabha
Selectors: Trevor Garwe, Trevor Phiri