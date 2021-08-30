Zec to conduct BVR exercise in Vic Falls

Leonard Ncube , Victoria Falls Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) will conduct a biometric voter registration (BVR) exercise in Victoria Falls this week to cater for people who may have not been able to travel to Hwange for the process.

Victoria Falls City falls under Hwange District and a majority of services are accessible in Hwange town where Government district offices are located.

The general feeling is that Government should open offices for most departments in Victoria Falls which was conferred with city status last year so that residents do not travel long distances for services.

In a statement, Zec said a mobile BVR exercise will be conducted at Mosi-oa-Tunya High School tomorrow and Wednesday.

“ZEC Hwange intends to do a Biometric Voter Registration in the municipality of Victoria Falls tentatively scheduled for the 31st of August 2021 and 1st of September 2021 at Mosi-oa-Tunya High School between 9am and 2pm,” read the statement from Zec.

The mobile exercise targets everyone who is yet to register in Victoria Falls, especially those who have not done so because they could not travel to Hwange.

The exercise was triggered by concerns that Victoria Falls residents were travelling 200km to and from Hwange to register at the Zec district office.

Residents implored Zec to decentralise to the new city than to wait to open mobile offices prior to elections.

Some have said lack of a registration office in the city could discourage people especially youths from registering as voters because of the long distance to Hwange and other related expenses such as transport costs.

“We appreciate Zec for bringing voter registration closer to home and we hope those who are not registered especially youths will utilise the opportunity. We would rather prove to Zec that the two days are not enough by going in numbers and then we can lobby for an extension or another exercise and even a permanent office,” said

Victoria Falls Combined Residents Association chair Mr Kelvin Moyo.

Registration is however continuous around the province where BVR kits are available at static sites at Zec’s district offices in Binga, Bubi, Hwange, Lupane, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Umguza.

For one to register as a voter, they must produce a national identity card or passport and proof of residence.

Zec is also preparing for delimitation of constituencies countrywide which will come after a national census to be conducted next year ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

Government last year gazetted the Census and Statistics Amendment Act to allow an early population census and pave way for delimitation of constituencies ahead of the 2023 elections. — @ncubeleon