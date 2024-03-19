Zesa cable thief sentenced to 10 years

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MAN was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Epworth Magistrate Court facing charges of theft of Zimbabwe Electricity Supply and Authority (ZESA) cables weighing 61kg worth US1 500.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Paul Bvuma (30) and Ishmael Gombo (45) were caught trying to flee from the scene when police received a tip-off on 25 November around 10:30 pm at George Road in Hatfield, Harare.

“The second accused person pleaded not guilty but was however convicted by the court. He will appear in court on the 19th of March 2024 for a presentencing inquiry,” reads the statement.