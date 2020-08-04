ZGA hires SRC administrator Tirivashe Nheweyembwa to lead the organisation’s drive to grow the sport

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Golf Association (ZGA) has hired Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) administrator Tirivashe Nheweyembwa to lead the organisation’s drive to grow the sport.

In compliance with SRC requirements, ZGA has set up a full secretariat that will be responsible for the day-to-day operations, with Nheweyembwa, who served the communications portfolio at SRC being engaged as an administrative assistant.

The ZGA offices are housed at the Country Club in Harare and opened their doors on July



“Zimbabwe Golf Association has engaged Tirivashe Nheweyembwa as the Administrative Assistant to attend to all matters relating to the business of the association on a full-time basis. Tirivashe is no stranger to sports administration as he brings 14 years of sports administration.

We are hopeful that together with the national executive he will be able to drive the vision that we have.

“This move will allow the executive and board to focus more on policy and long term strategic plans of the association with a view of increasing the number of golfers in the country,” said ZGA president, Mufaro Chivonivoni.

He added that opening an office is part of enhancing ZGA’s service delivery, improve ambiance and corporate appeal to its stakeholders.

“The move was necessitated by the need to ensure that we are more visible and accessible to our members, partners and stakeholders whom we deal with on an ongoing basis.

“It therefore became absolutely necessary for us to have a fully functional office and we are hopeful that this will add impetus to what we want to achieve as an association, which is to make golf more accessible to the general populace and ensure it is efficiently administered”, Chivonivoni added.

He expressed gratitude to the Country Club which gave them office accommodation free of charge for six months, while setting up structures, saying this is a symbol of mutual partnership which they want to nurture.

Richmond Furniture donated office equipment.

