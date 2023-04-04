Zhakata coming to Bulawayo

Showbiz Reporter

ZORA music king, Leonard Zhakata is set to connect with fans in Bulawayo on Thursday night as he is billed to perform at the Palace Hotel.

The “Hupenyu Mutoro” hit-maker will sample his new album “Mupendero Wenguva” for the first time in Bulawayo.

The latest album, his 22nd is made up of seven tracks, “Runyoro”, “Chiiko Nesu”, “Mukadzi Mushingi”, “Dairai Tenzi”, “Inguva”, “Mufandichimuka” and “It is Well”.

Event organiser, Tapiwa Gandiwa said all is in place for the Thursday show.

“We’re excited to have one of the country’s big artistes gracing us ahead of the Easter holidays. We call on music fans to come and join us for this big show,” said the Palace Hotel proprietor.

The hotel has become home to a lot of artists who include Clement Magwaza, Seh Calaz, Tocky Vibes, Andy Muridzo, Bev, Jah Signal, and Zoey.

Zhakata, a music legend, composed his first song in 1986. He was a member of Marxist brothers with Simon Chimbetu, Nicholas Zakariah, John Chibadura, Daiton Somanje, and Leonard Dembo. From the group, Zhakata split with his nephew Thomas Makion to create Maungwe Brothers. Simon Chimbetu split with his brothers Brian and Naison Chimbetu to create Dendera Kings. Nicholas Zakariah split to create Khiama Boys. Leonard Dembo went solo as well as Daiton Somanje.