ZHRC opens office in Bulawayo

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) yesterday celebrated International Human Rights Day by opening new offices in Bulawayo’s Suburbs.

The new offices were officially opened by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube on behalf of President Mnangagwa.

This year’s commemorations were running under the theme “Dignity, Freedom and Justice For All” with the call of action being to stand up for your rights.

In a statement to mark International Human Rights Day, ZHRC Chairman Dr Elasto Mugwadi said ZHRC has taken a leading role in promoting Human Rights in Zimbabwe since 2014.

“There is a need for a change of attitude involving a lot of people who will educate people about their human rights. We need to stand up for our rights and ensure that we defend them.”

Minister Ncube said cases of human rights violations that are being recorded in the country are of great concern.

“I would like to appeal to all leaders in Bulawayo that they may do their part in protecting people’s rights to water. Vandalism that is happening at a lot of reservoirs is bad and as a result, people end up not getting water. People now do not get water easily yet it is a basic right and this all because there are people who go around vandalising,” said Minister Ncube.

She urged residents to report vandalism cases. [email protected]_sibanda