Zibf to host Book Publishing and Copyright webinar on today

The Zimbabwe International Book Fair (Zibf) will today host a Book Publishing and Copyright webinar on Facebook.

The webinar will see legal experts, authors and publishers virtually meet to discuss pertinent issues in the book sector. In recent years, the book industry has been dealt a major blow from piracy and infringement of copyright material.

The meeting will start at 12 noon and will run for two hours.

Part of the panel includes Freddy Michael Masarirevu a legal expert as well as Masimba Tinashe Madondo and Ralph Kadurira who are publishers and authors respectively.

Joining the abovementioned will be Zimbabwe Academic and Non-Fiction Authors Association (Zana)

Zibf has been the premier book exhibition show in Zimbabwe with annual international exhibitions being held since its inception in 1983.

Last year, the Zibf was supposed to be held at Harare Gardens under the theme, “Book industry: the dynamics within” But that was not the case. – @eMKlass_49